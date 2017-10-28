C3 Pure Fibre
Raising breast cancer awareness: Sameena’s host special spa day

October 27, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Breast cancer awareness month ends next week, but before it ends one beauty centre is holding a special spa day to generate funds for local cancer awareness efforts. Sameena’s Beauty Centre, North Church Street, George Town owner Sameena Soomro said this is an annual event at her waterfront business. She said her efforts to help raise money was renewed after losing clients to the disease.
“Anything we can do to help, it is not just this, it is anything we can do to help I will do it. I would not hesitate to do it,” Ms. Soomro said.
The event starts at 9am on Sunday (29 October) at Sameena’s on the George Town waterfront. All money raised will be donated for breast cancer awareness.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

