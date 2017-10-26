Rape investigation launched after assault near Banana’s

Police have launched a rape investigation after an incident this morning (25 October) near Banana’s Restaurant, George Town.

The RCIPS is hunting a man they said indecently assaulted a woman as she left the bar just before 4 am.

Police said the woman walked outside the bar with a friend when she was approached by a man who pulled her away, pulled at her clothing and then assaulted her nearby. He then fled.

Police carried out a search in the area, but no one was held.

The suspect is described as dark-skinned, about 5 ft 8″ in height and medium build. He was seen wearing a green shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town police station at 949-4222 or 949-7777.

