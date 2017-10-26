C3 Pure Fibre
Rape investigation launched after assault near Banana’s

October 26, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

 

Police have launched a rape investigation after an incident this morning (25 October) near Banana’s Restaurant, George Town.
The RCIPS is hunting a man they said indecently assaulted a woman as she left the bar just before 4 am.
Police said the woman walked outside the bar with a friend when she was approached by a man who pulled her away, pulled at her clothing and then assaulted her nearby. He then fled.
Police carried out a search in the area, but no one was held.
The suspect is described as dark-skinned, about 5 ft 8″ in height and medium build. He was seen wearing a green shirt and blue pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call George Town police station at 949-4222 or 949-7777.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

