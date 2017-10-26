C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
Island Living Dates
Crime News

RCIPS issues warning as fake job ad surfaces

October 26, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police are advising members of the public to be on the alert for fake job ads.
This week the RCIPS issued an alert after a man was duped into sending money to Malaysia for employment expenses.
According to police, he responded to an online ad for a job at a hotel. He was told he was successful after a telephone interview.
He was advised to wire money to pay for his visa and half of his airfaire, which he sent.
He later discovered the job was a hoax and luckily he was able to retrieve his money from the wire transfer company.

RCIPS Media Officer Jodi-Ann Powery is urging caution.
“However this may not be the case for you, so ensure that you take proper precaution and be highly suspicious of anything that asks you to send money abroad for any reason,” said Ms. Powery.
She is also urging the public to report all incidents of fraud.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – Pandora October 2017
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: