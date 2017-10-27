C3 Pure Fibre
RCIPS rotates staff for BVI deployment

October 26, 2017
Joe Avary
A third contingent of RCIPS officers departed today (26 October) for the British Virgin Islands, as recovery efforts continue after hurricanes Irma and Maria.

The sixteen RCIPS officers deployed today are replacing the second wave of sixteen officers that were deployed in early October. Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton told Cayman 27 rotating in fresh staff will better support our neighbours in their rebuilding efforts.

“When we first started six weeks ago, it was really a difficult period following just right after the hurricane,” said Mr. Walton. “Certainly all the feedback we were getting, it’s been nothing but positive, some of the staff actually wanted to stay on further, but of course we have to take into consideration the welfare and health and safety of our own staff.”

This deployment is anticipated to last three weeks. RCIPS initially said its initial commitment to the BVI recovery was to be 10 weeks.

 

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

