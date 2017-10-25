RCIPS uses road blocks to spread word of safe driving

Police Monday (23 October) conducted road blocks around Grand Cayman, not only to make sure all drivers and their vehicles comply with the law but also to talk to drivers about road safety.

The RCIPS says its doing this because of a significant number of collisions in recent weeks.

“I feel like it really is effective because officers are able to relay information one-on-one to drivers,” RCIPS spokesperson Jodi-Ann Powery said. “Especially those who are in violation of the law to explain to them why they are — something that they probably wouldn’t have done if not met by an officer.”

Two weeks ago we reported that there was a combined 1-hundred 51 collisions between the last two weeks of September and the first week of October.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

