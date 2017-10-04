Residents worried as Police record 47 car collisions in 2 weeks: Call for more public transport

With 47 accidents recorded in the last two weeks, 22 of which were just last weekend. Many on the roads are worried about being safe as they make their way on the highways and byways in Cayman.

“Some drivers on the road shouldn’t be on the roads,” said Luis Tatum, as he sat with his friends at the George Town Fish Market.

The veteran driver is not happy what is happening on Cayman’s roads as he chatted with friends at the fish market, while across town tour operator, Kenrick Webster said road courtesy is disappearing.

“So what they are doing is just road raging, driving fast, overtaking around bends and this is not safe,” said Mr. Webster.

According to the RCIPS, statistics comparing 2016 to 2015 show that traffic offences are up with the offence of speeding is up by 42%.

“That’s what speeding causes, causes your death and other innocent death which a lot of that has happened in the Caribbean,” said Mr. Tatum.

“The cheapest weapon that you can purchase is a driver’s license,” Mr. Webster added.

The 2016 Compendium of Statistics released by the Economic Statistics Office last week shows, there were six fatalities in 2016 and four so far this year.

Mr. Tatum said, in the end, it is up to the driver to be responsible.

“The police can’t be everywhere, but still, you as a driver should respect the law, in other words, respect your own life and other people’s life,” added Mr. Webster.

Mr. Webster suggested that a reliable public transport system would help lower a number of vehicle collisions because it would lower a number of cars on the road and give commuters options.

“It would not require some of the drivers to drive in the manner, the reckless and dangerous manner that they are driving into,” said Mr. Webster.

Mr. Webster added public transport should be available at night to reduce the number of intoxicated drivers.

Head of the Traffic Management Unit for the R.C.I.P.S, Ian Yearwood, said in media statement, “While we know that a fair amount of rain in recent weeks has played a role in the number of collisions, the fact the most of the serious crashes appear to be alcohol-related.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

