Rose-Smyth vows to continue protecting the Conservation Law

The head of the group charged with overseeing environmental issues in Cayman said the National Conservation Law should only be amended if it means strengthening the legislation.

The Premier recently announced government plans to make amendments to the law, but National Conservation Council Chair Christine Rose-Smyth, warns any amendment should be carefully reviewed.

“If they are going to change, I hope people will actually come to the realization that there should be more change for the better and not a regressive step in reducing the value of the conservation law to the Cayman Islands,” said Ms. Rose-Smyth.

Mrs. Rose-Smyth added the NCC has met to discuss the Premier’s amendment plans, but has no formal response at this time to his comments.

