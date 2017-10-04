C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Parade of Lights
News

Rose-Smyth vows to continue protecting the Conservation Law

October 3, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

The head of the group charged with overseeing environmental issues in Cayman said the National Conservation Law should only be amended if it means strengthening the legislation.

The Premier recently announced government plans to make amendments to the law, but National Conservation Council Chair Christine Rose-Smyth, warns any amendment should be carefully reviewed.

“If they are going to change, I hope people will actually come to the realization that there should be more change for the better and not a regressive step in reducing the value of the conservation law to the Cayman Islands,” said Ms. Rose-Smyth.

Mrs. Rose-Smyth added the NCC has met to discuss the Premier’s amendment plans, but has no formal response at this time to his comments.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Pandora October 2017
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: