Sailing: 25 set sail in Cayman’s Youth National Championships

With over 25 youth sailors on the water, the Cayman Islands Sailing Club recently held its the 2017 CIBC & Compass Marine Youth Nationals Sailing Championship.

Head Coach Raph Harvey said, “With the breeze out the southeast, the north sound was very flat and the wind was very shifty, which provided its own unique challenges for the sailors.”

Here are the results:

Optimist Green Fleet (beginners)

1 st Jayden Goddard

Jayden Goddard 2 nd Fin Richards

Fin Richards 3rd Xavier Marshall

Optimist Championship

1 st Matheo Capasso

Matheo Capasso 2 nd Georgie Hider

Georgie Hider 3rd James Costa

Laser Open

1 st Allena Rankine

Allena Rankine 2 nd Jesse Jackson

Jesse Jackson 3rd Ava Hider

Pico

1st Daniel Magennis

