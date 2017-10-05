Sailing: 25 set sail in Cayman’s Youth National Championships

With over 25 youth sailors on the water, the Cayman Islands Sailing Club recently held its the 2017 CIBC & Compass Marine Youth Nationals Sailing Championship.
Head Coach Raph Harvey said, “With the breeze out the southeast, the north sound was very flat and the wind was very shifty, which provided its own unique challenges for the sailors.”
Here are the results:
Optimist Green Fleet (beginners)
- 1st Jayden Goddard
- 2nd Fin Richards
- 3rd Xavier Marshall
Optimist Championship
- 1st Matheo Capasso
- 2nd Georgie Hider
- 3rd James Costa
Laser Open
- 1st Allena Rankine
- 2nd Jesse Jackson
- 3rd Ava Hider
Pico
- 1st Daniel Magennis
