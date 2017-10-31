C3 Pure Fibre
Saunders weighs in on budget

October 30, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman’s budget was presented on Friday (27 October) and over the weekend the Opposition set to work reviewing the piles of financial documents that come with it. Joining Janelle Muttoo this evening (30 October) to discuss what they discovered and his impressions of the budget was Opposition shadow finance minister MLA Chris Saunders.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

