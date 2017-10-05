The ESO figures are out and this week issues of surrounding the increase in the Consumer Price Index, population growth, Immigration and Caymanian unemployment have been generating much discussion. Last night Bodden Town MLA Chris Saunders crunched the numbers when he sat down with Janelle Muttoo on Cayman 27’s Big Story segment.
-
Share This!
Saunders breaks down what the ESO latest figures mean for Cayman’s future
October 4, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
News
Operation Capsicum: Police focus on Eastern districts
October 5, 2017
News
Police urge botched cosmetic injection victims to come forward
October 5, 2017
News
ACC: No update on Immigration officers arrested for corruption
October 5, 2017
About the author
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.