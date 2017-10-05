C3 Pure Fibre
Saunders breaks down what the ESO latest figures mean for Cayman’s future

October 4, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
The ESO figures are out and this week issues of surrounding the increase in the Consumer Price Index, population growth, Immigration and Caymanian unemployment have been generating much discussion. Last night Bodden Town MLA Chris Saunders crunched the numbers when he sat down with Janelle Muttoo on Cayman 27’s Big Story segment.

