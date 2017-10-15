Senior police officer seriously assaulted

Two men remain in police custody after a senior RCIPS police officer was “seriously assaulted” following a one-car crash, according to a police press release.

The officer was admitted to the hospital with “significant head injuries and bodily injuries,” according to police. The injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Police say two Caymanian men — ages 25- and 23-years old and both of Bodden Town — were arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and obstructing police in the lawful execution of their duties.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday (14 October), where the officer attended the scene of the crash at the Island Heritage round-a-bout, on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway .

The matter is under investigation, according to police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222 or 649-4222.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

