C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
Crime News

Senior police officer seriously assaulted

October 15, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Two men remain in police custody after a senior RCIPS police officer was “seriously assaulted” following a one-car crash, according to a police press release. 

The officer was admitted to the hospital with “significant head injuries and bodily injuries,” according to police. The injuries are not thought to be life threatening. 

Police say two Caymanian men — ages 25- and 23-years old and both of Bodden Town — were arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and obstructing police in the lawful execution of their duties. 

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday (14 October), where the officer attended the scene of the crash at the Island Heritage round-a-bout, on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway . 

The matter is under investigation, according to police. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222 or 649-4222.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – Pandora October 2017
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: