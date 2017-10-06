C3 Pure Fibre
Seymour: Lack of coaches association hurts football in Cayman

October 5, 2017
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Under-20 National Boys and Cayman Athletic Technical Director Ernie ‘Gillie’ Seymour says the Cayman Islands Football Association lacks communication, and he proposes a solution.

“All over the world, you have coaches associations, regardless of the rivalries.”

Seymour’s Under-20 National Boys football team successfully petitioned into the 2017-2018 Premier League in preparation for World Cup qualification matches. The process however didn’t come without it’s fair share of miscommunication. Seymour says the press release distributed last week announcing the ‘New League’ was ‘premature’, missing key details such as scheduling and in-game rules.  The details of the league were rectified late Monday afternoon, but Seymour says a coaches association would have brought this to a conclusion in a much more constructive manner.

“If you had the coaches association active here, when these things come up, there would be no difference. We could sit down, and share ideas about the game.”

The Under-20’s will be allowed to play for both their clubs and the national team during the season. The Premier League games involving the Under-20’s will have unlimited substitutions, with no cards carrying forward and no points contributing to the Under-20’s in the ‘standings’; then cannot win the league if they accrue enough points.

The 2017/2018 CIFA Premier League kicks off this Saturday 8th October with the Charity Shield between 2016/2017 champion Bodden Town FC and Elite SC starting at 7:00pm at the T.E McField Sports Complex in George Town.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

