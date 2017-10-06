Seymour: Lack of coaches association hurts football in Cayman

Under-20 National Boys and Cayman Athletic Technical Director Ernie ‘Gillie’ Seymour says the Cayman Islands Football Association lacks communication, and he proposes a solution.

“All over the world, you have coaches associations, regardless of the rivalries.”

Seymour’s Under-20 National Boys football team successfully petitioned into the 2017-2018 Premier League in preparation for World Cup qualification matches. The process however didn’t come without it’s fair share of miscommunication. Seymour says the press release distributed last week announcing the ‘New League’ was ‘premature’, missing key details such as scheduling and in-game rules. The details of the league were rectified late Monday afternoon, but Seymour says a coaches association would have brought this to a conclusion in a much more constructive manner.

“If you had the coaches association active here, when these things come up, there would be no difference. We could sit down, and share ideas about the game.”

The Under-20’s will be allowed to play for both their clubs and the national team during the season. The Premier League games involving the Under-20’s will have unlimited substitutions, with no cards carrying forward and no points contributing to the Under-20’s in the ‘standings’; then cannot win the league if they accrue enough points.

The 2017/2018 CIFA Premier League kicks off this Saturday 8th October with the Charity Shield between 2016/2017 champion Bodden Town FC and Elite SC starting at 7:00pm at the T.E McField Sports Complex in George Town.

