Sister of accident victim speaks out after inquest verdict

Death by Misadventure is the ruling in the case of a 61-year old bicyclist Rhonda Azan, who was struck and killed by a pickup truck two years ago.

The victim’s sister Andrea Calderon told Cayman 27 she’s frustrated with what she described as inadequate investigation by police. She said the driver that struck and killed her sister should be prosecuted, but the evidence gathered in the Rhonda Azan case ultimately failed to meet the threshold for charges.

“It was a shoddy investigation, and DPP said that the police didn’t bring them enough evidence, and I sort of agree with them too,” said Ms. Calderon.

Ms. Calderon says she expects to file a complaint against police through the appropriate channels.

The DPP’s office has not commented specifically to the Rhonda Azan case, but in August told Cayman 27 it bases its decision to prosecute on three factors:

Decision to Charge (Rulings)

The decision to charge is made in accordance with the tests set out in the UK Code for Crown Prosecutors. In applying the Full Code test, Crown Counsel considers whether:

There is sufficient evidence against the defendant – When deciding whether there is sufficient evidence to charge, Crown Counsel must consider whether the evidence can be used in court and is reliable and credible;

It is in the public interest for the ODPP to bring the case to court – A prosecution will usually take place unless the Prosecutor is sure that the public interest factors tending against prosecution outweigh those tending in favour;

There is a realistic prospect of conviction – Prosecutors must be satisfied that there is at least a realistic prospect that a conviction would be secured in a court of law. This must be determined by considering the evidence available such as witness statements, material or other information.

