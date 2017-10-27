Snorkel gear stolen: Police appeal for return

Thieves make off with 35 snorkel masks and seven pairs of fins from Don Foster’s Dive Centre. It’s the second such theft for the George Town business within a week.

Today (26 October) police are appealing for the public’s help in locating the stolen items and those behind the thefts.

According to the RCIPS the items have the initials DFD written on them. The gear was stolen from the boat the Skin Diver, which was moored at Palm Heights drive in Snug Harbour. The items were stolen sometime between 3:30pm on Tuesday (24 October) and 7 o’clock yesterday (25 October) morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town police at 949-4222 or the RCIPS tip line at 949-7777.

