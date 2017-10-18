C3 Pure Fibre
Softball: Apex tops the A-League after four weeks of Co-ed action

October 17, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Here’s a look at the updated standings from the 2017 Co-Ed Softball League:

A League
1st Apex Car Rental (3-1)
2nd Lonestar            (2-0)
3rd Michelob Ultra    (1-1)
4th ALT Drills           (1-2)
5th McAlpine             (1-1)
6th KPMG B               (1-2)
7th Deloitte                 (1-1)
8th Rackams               (0-1)
 
B League
1st Home Gas                 (3-0)
2nd Burger King            (2-1-1)
3rd Dart                           (2-1)
4th MUFG                        (1-1-1)
5th Maples                        (1-1-1)
6th Intertrust                   (1-1)
7th DMS                             (1-2)
8th Guiness                       (1-3)
 
 
C League
1st Walkers                       (4-0)
2nd PWC                           (4-0)
3rd CI Brewery                (2-1)
4th Health City                 (2-2)
5th CIBC                             (1-3)
6th Seafire                          (0-3-1)
7th KPMG                           (0-3-1)
8th Water Auth                 (0-4)
 

 

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

