Softball: Apex tops the A-League after four weeks of Co-ed action

Here’s a look at the updated standings from the 2017 Co-Ed Softball League:
A League
1st Apex Car Rental (3-1)
2nd Lonestar (2-0)
3rd Michelob Ultra (1-1)
4th ALT Drills (1-2)
5th McAlpine (1-1)
6th KPMG B (1-2)
7th Deloitte (1-1)
8th Rackams (0-1)
B League
1st Home Gas (3-0)
2nd Burger King (2-1-1)
3rd Dart (2-1)
4th MUFG (1-1-1)
5th Maples (1-1-1)
6th Intertrust (1-1)
7th DMS (1-2)
8th Guiness (1-3)
C League
1st Walkers (4-0)
2nd PWC (4-0)
3rd CI Brewery (2-1)
4th Health City (2-2)
5th CIBC (1-3)
6th Seafire (0-3-1)
7th KPMG (0-3-1)
8th Water Auth (0-4)
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.