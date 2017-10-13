STEM returns to UCCI

The Science Technology Engineering and Maths Conference, also known as “STEM” returned to the University College of the Cayman Islands this year.

For the 5th staging of the STEM Carib conference UCCI partnered with Pennsylvania’s Harrisburg University of Science and Technology to co-present together giving attendees exposure to different ways of thinking. Topics covered this year ranged from Cyber Security to gaming and employment in STEM industries.

“Sometimes its easy to see, you know, to meet someone who has had the experience and the position that they’ve had but to get to know how those people got there and the type of journey that they’ve been through to get there is important to share to our students as well,” said Kristel Sanchez, Public Relations officer for UCCI.

The conference ends October 13.

