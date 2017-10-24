Swimming: Cayman’s Key off to a strong start in Indianapolis

Cayman’s Jonathan Key says his first few weeks as a freshman swimmer for the University of Indianapolis has already taught him a lot.

“I love swimming at this level. College swimming is a lot different than club swimming. I’ve learned very quickly that the amount of yards we swim is a lot less but the intensity is a lot more.”

Key and the Greyhounds men’s swim team have competed in four meets this season, winning two including last weekend’s meet against the University of Findlay where he shaved five seconds off his season’s best in the 500 meters, coming in at 4:55:00. Key says he’s set his goals high this year.

“I plan to put up some personal best times, and then to break those times at the GLVC (Great Lakes Valley Conference) Championships the first weekend in February to later qualify me for the NCAA Division Two Nationals on March 14th.”

Here’s a look at the Greyhounds meet results for the 2017/18 season thus far:

University of Indianapolis

Men’s Swimming

Oct 5th at IUPUI (L 90-149)

Oct 6th vs Cincinnati (L 111-188)

Oct 15th SE Invitational (1st place)

Oct 21st vs Findlay (W180-66)

