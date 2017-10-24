C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
Island Living Dates
Sports

Swimming: Cayman’s Key off to a strong start in Indianapolis

October 24, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Cayman’s Jonathan Key says his first few weeks as a freshman swimmer for the University of Indianapolis has already taught him a lot.

“I love swimming at this level. College swimming is a lot different than club swimming. I’ve learned very quickly that the amount of yards we swim is a lot less but the intensity is a lot more.”

Key and the Greyhounds men’s swim team have competed in four meets this season, winning two including last weekend’s meet against the University of Findlay where he shaved five seconds off his season’s best in the 500 meters, coming in at 4:55:00. Key says he’s set his goals high this year.

“I plan to put up some personal best times, and then to break those times at the GLVC (Great Lakes Valley Conference) Championships the first weekend in February to later qualify me for the NCAA Division Two Nationals on March 14th.”

Here’s a look at the Greyhounds meet results for the 2017/18 season thus far:

University of Indianapolis
Men’s Swimming
Oct 5th at IUPUI (L 90-149)
Oct 6th vs Cincinnati (L 111-188)
Oct 15th SE Invitational (1st place)
Oct 21st vs Findlay (W180-66)
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport – Pandora October 2017
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: