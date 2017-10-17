C3 Pure Fibre
Swimming: Hew commits to Florida State University

October 16, 2017
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Cayman’s Lauren Hew will take the next step in her scholastic and athletic career just 21 miles down the road, committing to Florida State University on a full swimming scholarship. The 18-year old senior, who currently attends Saint Andrews School in Boca Raton, Florida had been recruited by a number of american collegiate schools, ultimately decided on FSU. The signing will become official on 8th February 2018, known as ‘National Signing Day’.

“This was her top choice, it’s a verbal agreement, now she can focus on her school and her senior year” said mother Sandy Hew.

Hew is one of Cayman’s most accomplished amateur swimmers, most recently finishing in the top 50 at the FINA World Championships in Budapest this past July, while winning 11 medals at this years NatWest Island Games in Gotland, Sweden. Internationally, Hew will shift her focus to the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia starting 4th April, where she hopes to compete for Cayman.

Hew is the second Caymanian athlete to attend Florida State University. Sprinter Kemar Hyman attended the school, graduating in 2012.

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

