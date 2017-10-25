C3 Pure Fibre
Swimming: Morgan and McKendree knock off D1 Saint Louis

October 24, 2017
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

McKendree University sophomore Cole Morgan, a former Stingray Swim Club member, along with the Bearcats men’s swimming team claimed a big win at their first home meet of the season, defeating Division One school Saint Louis University 166.00-122.00. Morgan, who swam in two events: the men’s 200 back (6th 2:01.34) and the 200 free relay team (1st 1:25.58). Morgan says the win was an early season boost of confidence.

“Our team is very excited to beat SLU on Friday, we also very excited on how well we did against SIU (South Eastern Illinois) the day after, considering we just had a meet the day before and SIU was coming in fresh.”

In the second day of back-to-back home meets, McKendree’s men’s squad defeated Truman State (171.5 – 118.5) but fell to Southern Illinois (161-134) in what was the school’s third competition of the season. Morgan says the second day win against the Bulldogs is a strong bench mark for the remainder of the season.

“They got fourth in our conference last year, which is pretty decent considering we have Drury (University) in our conference, which is a national powerhouse. So if we can take them out, who knows what we can do in conferences.”

With the team’s confidence peaking early, Morgan offered an end of season predication.

“I think we can get second or third at conferences.”

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.

