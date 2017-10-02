Swimming season begins with CNB’s ‘Fall Sprint Meet’

Stingray Swim Club held the first competitive swim meet of the 2017 – 2018 season last Saturday at the Lions Aquatic Centre, attracting competition from Stingray Swim Club, Seven Mile Swimmers, Darren Mew Sports & Fitness and Special Olympics Cayman Islands. Stingray Head Coach David Pursley said “SSC had their biggest showing for this meet in recent years with 67 Stingray athletes entered. It was an incredible opportunity for our new swimmers to learn how to compete and the ins and outs of a swim meet. We had 11 new swimmers competing for their first time. The Sprint meet is the perfect intro for them with the shorter less intimidating races. It was also a great opportunity for our older more experienced swimmers to help lead and guide the younger and newer swimmers through the meet. The Sprint meets are much more than just racing and times on the board. It was a great weekend that the club truly benefited from.”

Christy Whittaker, Executive Assistant and Assistant Manager, Bank Marketing of Cayman National, a long-time supporter of the Stingray club explains why Cayman National has a

successful, long-standing partnership with local swimming: “Cayman National has deep roots in our community, and Stingray Swim Club – a not-for- profit swim club – works hard to keep

swimming available to everyone in our community. Stingray’s partnerships with both the government Learn to Swim program and with the Lions Club; plus, the personal values and

disciplines, which swimming teaches our youth, make them a community program we are happy to be associated with.”

SSC’s Alison Jackson said the meet gave swimmers a good gauge of their goals moving forward.

“This season we’re hoping for pb’s, technique, and race strategies, so we’ll overall perform better at meets. It was a good starting block to see how the rest of the season will go, what we need to work point, so it’s a good view point for what we have to work on in the season towards the end of the season.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

