TD 16 strengthens into Tropical Storm Nate

Tropical Depression 16 strengthened Thursday morning (5 October), into Tropical Storm Nate. It’s the 14th named storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.

The system remains about 430 miles south-southwest of Grand Cayman. It poses no immediate threat to the Cayman Islands but the NWS advises the public to tune into local media for updates on the system. TS Nate boasts sustained maximum winds of 40 miles per hour with higher gusts. Weather in the Cayman Islands forecasts to remain cloudy and rainy for the next several days due to interactions between an upper level trough and TS Nate.

The storm sits about 10 miles south of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua.

A Tropical Storm warning is in effect for Sandy Bay Sirpi, Nicaragua, to Punta Castilla, Honduras.

A hurricane watch is in effect for Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos, Mexico.

The center of the depression should move across northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras later today and then over the northwestern Caribbean Sea Thursday night and Friday. The center is expected to approach the coast of the Yucatan peninsula late Friday. The

TS Nate is forecast to produce heavy rainfall could potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mud slides in portions of Nicaragua, Honduras, Costa Rica, and Panama through Friday (6 October) night, according to the National Hurricane Center, in Miami.

The system could be near hurricane intensity when it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula late Friday, bringing direct impacts from wind, storm surge, and heavy rainfall, and a hurricane watch is in effect for a portion of this area, according to the NHC.

TS Nate is forecast to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico and could affect portions of the northern Gulf Coast of the US as a hurricane this weekend.

