Tennis: Ellison, Neveril, Booker win junior’s final round before November’s ‘Masters’

October 19, 2017
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

After postponing the tournament twice due to the rain, the juniors finally hit the red clay and the blue hard courts at the Ritz Carlton, Grand Cayman.

There were 24 players competing in thee age categories; under-10, under-14 and under-18.

Phin Ellison won in the under-10 finals against Jake Fagan 6-2,6-3 and presented himself in a great form throughout the weekend.

In the under-14 finals, Jakub Neveril beat Willow Wilkinson in a close match 6-4,6-4. Both players had a solid run in the draw. Willow surprised with a win in the semifinal over 2nd seed Alex Priestley.

Jake Booker won the under-18 finals against Jade Wilkinson in a marathon match of over 3 hours. Due to the rain on Saturday, the final continued on Sunday ending up in a tight 4-6,6-4,6-4 win for Jake. Both players fought their hearts out in a great display of tennis.

The next event will be the Masters and is the last tournament for the year being held at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club in November.

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

