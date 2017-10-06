The rise and falls of population in Cayman, according to ESO 2017 survey

Overall population in Cayman continues to grow with the first half of 2017 already registering a 3% increase, up by 1,856 when compared to the same period last year.

As of June 2017 there are 63,115 residents on island.

That’s according to the Economic Statistics Office Spring Labour Force Survey.

The majority of the islands population, 31,567 to be exact, still resides in the capital of George Town. But there has been a islight decrease in residents going from 50.7% to 50.0% in 2017.

However, the Eastern districts of Bodden Town, East End and North Side have all seen a slight uptick.

East End population went up by 0.4% reaching 1,467 residents and Bodden Town by 0.6% reaching 13,474.

North Side experienced the most growth, 0.8%, increasing its population to 2,000.

The Sister Islands also recorded growth, reaching a combined total of 2,477.

West Bay experienced a 1.9% dip in population taking a drop from 21.1% to 19.2% which means the population of 12,921 decreased to 12,130 for this year so far.

The average household size was 2.5, but North Side now holds the highest household size with an average of 3.1 persons, an all over increase of 0.2%

Followed by Bodden Town with a 0.7% increase from 2.8 persons to 3.0 persons per household.

West Bay declined by 0.7% and has an average household of 2.5.

George Town, East End and the Sister Islands all have an average household size of 2.3 persons.

You can view the full report at https://www.eso.ky/UserFiles/page_docums/files/uploads/the_cayman_islands_labour_force_survey_r-2.pdf

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

