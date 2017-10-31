C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
News

Trick-or-Treat safety tips

October 30, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Halloween is here and enthusiasts young and old are ready for some trick-or-treating. 

But the RCIPS is asking you to celebrate safely. 

Police are asking motorists to pay attention on the roads as families — including young children — will be crossing the street with great frequency. 

They’re asking motorists to take special care near the Webster’s Estates and Savannah area. 

They’re also asking parents to keep control of their children and make sure they don’t run into roads. They’re advising everyone to wear reflective clothing and carry a flashlight or torch. 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze Generic
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: