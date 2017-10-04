C3 Pure Fibre
Tropical Depression 16 forms in the Caribbean

October 4, 2017
Kevin Morales
A newly formed tropical depression in the southwest Caribbean is expected to strengthen to a tropical storm within the next 24 hours, according to the National Hurricane Center, in Miami. 

Tropical Storm 16 developed Wednesday (4 October) morning and expects to drop torrential rains over portions of central America, according to the NHH. The centre of the system sits about 45 miles west-southwest of San Andres Island with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour. It’s moving northwest at seven miles per hour. 

The most recent National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted path cone has the storm passing roughly 250 miles to the west of Grand Cayman sometime between Friday (6 October) and Saturday (7 October). 

A Tropical Storm warning is in effect for Sandy Bay Sirpi, Nicaragua to Punta Castilla, Honduras. 

The NHH says other areas that should take note of this storm include Honduras, the Bay Islands, western Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula. 

Nicaragua could see 15 to 20 inches of rainfall, with isolated maximum amounts of 30 inches, according to the NHH. The rainfall could cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides. 

 

Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota.

