Tropical Storm Nate expected to pass 288 miles SW of Grand Cayman

Tropical storm Nate is in the neighborhood, and Cayman 27’s Joe Avary is using Hurricane Tracker technology to monitor the storm’s path, which is projected to pass around 288 miles to the West of Grand Cayman at its nearest point Friday.

Cayman 27 will continue to bring you the latest on this tropical storm.

The following is from Cayman’s National Weather Service:

At 500 PM EDT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Nate was located near latitude 14.9 North, longitude 84.3 West. Nate is moving toward the north-northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue during the next couple of days with a significant increase in forward speed. On the forecast track, the center of Nate should move across eastern Honduras this evening and over the northwestern Caribbean Sea tonight and Friday. The center is then expected to move near or over the northeastern part of theYucatan Peninsula and the adjacent islands late Friday or Friday night, and move into the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is likely once the center moves over the northwestern Caribbean Sea tonight and Friday, and Nate could be near hurricane strength as the center approaches the Yucatan Peninsula. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 50 miles (85 km) mainly to the northeast of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb (29.53 inches).

THIS DEPRESSION POSES NO IMMEDIATE THREAT TO THE CAYMAN ISLANDS AS IT IS FORECASTED TO BE, AT ITS CLOSEST POINT, SOME 288 MILES SOUTHWEST OF GRAND CAYMAN BY TOMORROW MORNING. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF THIS STORM AND WILL PROVIDE DETAILS ON ANY IMPACTS IT WILL HAVE ON LOCAL WEATHER THROUGH OUR PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

