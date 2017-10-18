Two Bodden Town men face charges in recent police assault

Two Bodden Town men, 25-year-old Seth Watler and 23-year-old Jason Wood, made their initial court appearances today (17 October) after police say the men seriously assaulted a senior police officer Saturday (14 October) night.

The men appeared in Summary Court where Mr. Watler faced a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Mr. Wood faced charges of threatening to cause serious harm and obstructing a police officer in the lawful execution of his duties.

The incident occurred on Saturday on the Esterly Tibbets highway.

The officer in question was attending to the scene of a motor vehicle crash when he was allegedly attacked.

He was hospitalised following the incident.

Today Mr. Wood was granted bail with conditions, while Mr. Watler was remanded into custody.

They return to court on 27 October.

