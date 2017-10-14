C3 Pure Fibre
U.S hurricane relief aircraft leave Cayman

October 13, 2017
Philipp Richter
U.S Military and Coast Guard hurricane relief aircraft that touched down on Cayman soil on Thursday (12 October) have departed.

Today (13 October) the aircraft left for Honduras. They landed at the Owen Roberts International Airport for a refueling stop.

The Aircraft, including three UH 60 Black Hawk and two CH 47 Chinook Helicopters and a U.S Coast Guard C-130 Hercules Airplane departed at 10 am, heading for their home base in Honduras. Today (13 October) three U.S Marine Courts 53 sea stallions, which departed from Cuba, were expected to land. They are also making a pitstop here before departing for the U.S Army base in Honduras.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

