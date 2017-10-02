C3 Pure Fibre
UPDATE: Starapple Dr. reopened after crash sends 2 to hospital

October 2, 2017
Kevin Morales
Starapple Drive has now been cleared and opened to traffic after two people were hospitalised Sunday (1 October) following what police call a serious motor vehicle accident. 
 
Cayman Islands Fire Service officers removed an unconscious female from the one vehicle involved, according to an RCIPS press release. A male occupant of the vehicle also received injuries and was taken to the hospital, police said. 
 
Police say officers responded to a report of a collision involving one car around 8 p.m. in the vicinity of Starapple Drive, in Bodden Town, according to the release. The road was closed as police investigated. 
 
Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

