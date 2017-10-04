Video blog sparks social media unemployment debate: Suckoo says ‘Changes must be made.’

A Youtube video sparks debate online over Cayman’s immigration and employment policies.

Shared by Deputy Opposition Leader Alva Suckoo, the video of an expatriate worker describing her time on the island and how easy it was to get a job despite having no experience in the field, triggered massive reaction online.

This video surfaces just days after the ESO announced second quarter cost of living and Caymanian unemployment is up in 2017 as compared to the same period last year.

Mr Suckoo said his intention in sharing the video on Facebook was not to create controversy, but to draw attention to what he said is the continuing disadvantage Caymanians face in the job market.

“It’s the way the whole system has been set up here, the way the system is being exploited and when Caymanians speak up we here coming back at us is ‘Oh Caymanians do not want to work.’ I know many Caymanians who want to work,” Mr Suckoo said.

According to the most recent ESO stats Caymanian unemployment through the first half of 2017 stands at 6.3%.

“This is only going to get worse if we do not put the focus and priority on education and training,” he added.

Mr. Suckoo contended addressing Caymanian unemployment is not just about putting people in jobs, but equipping them with the resources and skills too.

“I have been visiting all the schools in the eastern districts and now in George Town and I can tell you all our schools need resources. We have overcrowded classrooms, we have students with special education needs,” he said.

Non-Caymanians outnumber Caymanians in the workforce.

According to the 2016 Compendium of Statistics 21, 886 Non-Caymanians were employed in 2016 versus 18, 525 Caymanians. Mr Suckoo said closing that gap will take political will.

The ESO lists a category named Service, shops and sales where more than 8,700 people were employed last year and of those employed 63% are Non-Caymanian.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

