West Bay dock takes pounding in Nate’s winds and waves

Police are urging the public not to engage in water-related activities this weekend as the forecast predicts the rough seas will continue as tropical storm rough seas.

In particular, police advise against boating, swimming, diving, surfboarding and scuba diving.

They’re asking boat owners to secure their boats, especially along the south and west sides of the island.

Tropical storm Nate was making its presence felt here in Grand Cayman, pounding the island’s west side with high winds and heavy seas. The rough waves rolled in, and trees were swaying in the fresh winds.