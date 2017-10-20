Wheelchair-accessible ramp coming for Seven Mile public beach

The National Council for Persons with Disabilities told Cayman 27 a wheelchair-accessible ramp will soon be installed at Seven Mile Public Beach.

It’s believed the ramp will be the first of its kind for a public beach facility in the Caribbean region.

Cayman’s magnificent Seven Mile Beach is a magnet for anyone who loves sand, sun, and sea. But for those in wheelchairs, gaining full access to this national treasure is easier said than done.

“Seven mile beach public beach is very inaccessible at this time to wheelchair persons,” said businessman Parker Tibbetts, who is also member of the National Council for Persons with Disabilities.

He told Cayman 27 a new access ramp called a “Mobi-mat” will make Seven Mile Beach truly accessible to all.

“We feel that this will go along way to accomplishing that by getting this roll-out mat that goes right down to the beach,” he said.

“The sea is therapeutic for everybody including our clients, but not all of them have access because of their particular challenges,” said Sunrise Center Acting Director and council member Kim Voaden.

She told Cayman 27 the wheelchair-accessible ramp will likely be a first for the Caribbean.

“We believe from our research that this will make our public beach the first publicly allocated beach in the region to become wheelchair accessible,” she said.

She explained why the Seven Mile Beach location was a perfect fit.

“That’s the main beach that many of our taxi drivers and tour operators carry our visitors from overseas to enjoy the water, so we thought that placement there with me that it was fairly central,” said Ms. Voaden.

Ms. Voaden said working to make Cayman’s beaches accessible to all is something to be proud of.

“I’m excited to speak to parents of my clients, who are hearing about this project and becoming excited because it means that they will be able to take their family members and loved ones to the beach, which is something everybody loves to do,” she said.

The project will cost around $10,000 to $15,000. The hope among those who were crucial in the ongoing effort to bring this project to fruition; among them developer and activist Morne Botes, The Disability Council, The Planning Ministry, The Department of Environment, The Department of Tourism; is it will be ready for use by 3 December, which is International Persons with Disabilities Day.

Ms. Voaden said Rotary Central is coordinating fundraising, she can be contacted at this email address.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

