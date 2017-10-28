Worsening weather means delays, cancellations, diversions for CAL

Due to inclement weather conditions in and around Grand Cayman, Cayman Airways Express had to cancel flights to the Sister Islands and reassign the affected passengers to and from Cayman Brac to its jet operation.

The national flag carrier’s jet operations however are also being delayed by the inclement weather.

Our flights from Tampa and Honduras to Grand Cayman this evening diverted to Cayman Brac instead of landing in Grand Cayman as a result of the weather conditions in Grand Cayman.

These flight diversions have caused delays to the airline’s jet flight schedule this evening to and from Cayman Brac, Miami, Kingston and Havana.

“We are conducting our operations with utmost safety and the delays arising are unavoidable at this time,” said CAL CEO Fabian Whorms Friday evening.

The airline apologises for the inconvenience arising to its passengers.

