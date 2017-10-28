C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
News

Worsening weather means delays, cancellations, diversions for CAL

October 27, 2017
Joe Avary
Due to inclement weather conditions in and around Grand Cayman, Cayman Airways Express had to cancel flights to the Sister Islands and reassign the affected passengers to and from Cayman Brac to its jet operation.

The national flag carrier’s jet operations however are also being delayed by the inclement weather.

Our flights from Tampa and Honduras to Grand Cayman this evening diverted to Cayman Brac instead of landing in Grand Cayman as a result of the weather conditions in Grand Cayman.

These flight diversions have caused delays to the airline’s jet flight schedule this evening to and from Cayman Brac, Miami, Kingston and Havana.

“We are conducting our operations with utmost safety and the delays arising are unavoidable at this time,” said CAL CEO Fabian Whorms Friday evening.

The airline apologises for the inconvenience arising to its passengers.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

