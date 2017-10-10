C3 Pure Fibre
Wright’s brace lifts Elite to CIFA Charity Shield title

October 9, 2017
Kevin Morales
Dwayne Wright scored two of Elite’s four second-half goals and the West Bay club beat defending Cayman Islands Football Association Premier League winners Bodden Town 4-1 Sunday in the CIFA Charity Shield. 

Wright broke a scoreless game open in the 61st minute when he collected a loose ball near the top of the penalty area and sent a right-footed strike past Bodden Town keeper Ramon Sealy to make it 1-0.

“I feel like it was a very even game up until 20 minutes into the second half,” Elite’s Abijah Rivers said. “That first goal, I think it just depleted their team spirit.” 

That started a streak of three Elite goals within 12 minutes. Wright scored two of them and Chris Reeves scored the other. 

Theron Wood pulled one back for Bodden Town in the 91st before Andra Alexander scored Elite’s fourth goal of the night in the 93rd. 

 

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

