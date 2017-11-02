2 PTU drivers have licenses revoked despite more than 450 enforcement actions

Public Transport Unit Director Durk Banks says only two PTU-licensed drivers have had their licenses revoked this year despite nearly 450 enforcement actions levied against the country’s taxi, bus and other publicly licensed drivers.

Earlier this year, a Cayman 27 Freedom of Information request revealed nearly two PTU-licensed drivers per day receive a citation or complaint against them.

Pressed by East End legislator Arden McLean as to why more drivers aren’t having their licenses taken away. Mr. Banks says there’s an issue with getting the public to provide the necessary evidence.

“Persons who normally refuse to provide the sufficient evidence to progress it to the board — we’re unable to complete that process for lack of evidence with regards to the infraction,” Mr. Banks said. “We do have the infractions reported but persons are reluctant in providing the necessary evidence.”

Multiple messages sent to Public Transport Unit Board Chairman Rosa Harris and her PR representatives have not netted us any answers to our multiple questions about driver infractions.

