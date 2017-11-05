5th Annual Pete Ribbins Memorial Bike Ride adds 5k walk and run to honor ‘inspirational leader’

Cayman Water will hold its 5th Annual Pete Ribbins Memorial Bike Ride Sunday 19th November, adding a 5k walk and run to the event this year, with proceeds once again going to the Cayman Hospice. Business Development Project Engineer Karlene Singh says the former General Manager of the company left a lasting legacy with his peers before his passing in 2010.

“Everyone remembers him as such as people person, his personality was that he made everyone feel welcome, he would encourage and inspire everyone from all levels of the company.”

This year, Cayman Water has partnered with Olympic sprinter and flag bearer Ronald Forbes who says although biking and distance running isn’t his specialty, he’s up for anything that helps a worthwhile cause.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been in a 5k, or a promotional ride, but I will be there participating in some capacity, handing out gifts, any job they want me to be apart of.”

The race which originally started in 2012, has traditionally been a 40k and 10k bike ride in honor of the company’s 40th anniversary and Mr. Ribbins birthday. Singh says adding a 5k walk and run broadens the appeal for added participation.

“We really want to increase community participation. With the bike ride alone, we felt it was limited. We want it to be a family event.”

The company has raised over $18,000 in four years for Cayman Hospice through the event. Cayman Water matches every donation the event raises each year. Cayman Hospice cared for the well-known cyclist in his later years as he battled Parkinson’s disease.

For more information on the event visit https://www.caymanactive.com/peteribbins/info

