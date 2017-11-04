C3 Pure Fibre
News

Authors write another chapter with 4th-annual Book Fair

November 3, 2017
Paul Lankford
Cayman’s authors and literary enthusiasts opened a new chapter of the Cayman Islands Book Fair.

The fourth-annual fair was held Saturday (28 October) at the George Town Library.

Organisers say it’s meant to unite Cayman’s literary community while promoting local authors.

“It was originally founded to highlight the authors among Cayman’s community,” organiser Elke Feuer said. “And just to give them a face  and a voice as well as connect Cayman’s literary community — the authors to people who love reading as well as writing.”

Several authors attended the fair to meet with readers and share insights into their works.

