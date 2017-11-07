Basketball: Ebanks signs with English Basketball League’s Thunder

Cayman’s Jorge Ebanks is headed to the Worthing Thunder of the English Basketball League on a one-year deal, terms were not disclosed. In 2016, Ebanks averaged 13 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists for the Solent Kestrels of the EBL’s Division One. The Kestrels finished 6th overall (15-10) in the 2016/17 season, while the Thunder finished 12th (7-19). Ebanks says the move gives him an opportunity to reconnect with current Thunder Zaire Taylor and build on the success from this year’s Island Games.

“I’m definitely excited for the season, hopefully we can help this team win some games, bring back some hardware, and a championship.”

In June, Ebanks and the Cayman Islands men’s national basketball team captured the country’s first ever gold medal in the sport at the 2017 NatWest Island Games, defeating Gibraltar in the finals 82-80.

