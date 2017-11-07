C3 Pure Fibre
Bodden resigns from CDP

November 7, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
CDP Chairman Tessa Bodden has resigned.
Ms Bodden, in a brief statement to Cayman 27 this afternoon (6 November), said she took the decision to resign from the party for personal reasons.
Ms. Bodden has served as party chairman for near five years and was an instrumental part of the CDP’s election campaign. She contested the George Town East constituency in the May 24th polls.
Ms. Bodden, in her statement, said, “It has been a privilege and a pleasure to work with the CDP over the nearly 5 years that I have been the chairman (since February 2013) and I wish the party every continued success.”

CDP leader House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush said Ms. Bodden gave invaluable service to the party and he had hoped she would reconsider her decision after she gave notice of her intention at the party’s AGM. He thanked her for her contribution to the CDP.

