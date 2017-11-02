C3 Pure Fibre
Boxing: Cayman’s amateur put in work at CIBA’s ‘Champions Night’

November 1, 2017
Jordan Armenise
For 13-year-old Neandra Forbes Morgan, ‘Champions Night’ was another day at the office, punching the card and putting in work.

“We all have fun, win or lose, it don’t matter who wins or loses, it’s about having fun in this club,” says Forbes-Morgan.

Forbes-Morgan holds two exhibition wins over fellow Caymanian amateur Brandy Barnes, and says she’s gained a lot outside the ring in her year and a half in the program.

“It helps self-esteem, and it helps to take out any anger you have.”

Seventeen year-old Aaron Miller’s fight with Eduardo ‘Tito’ Montalvo was abandoned in the third round. However, nine months into his young boxing career, he has no regrets.

“The community is good, boxing is more than just fighting, you meet new people.”

Even after the spirited sparring session with the quick-handed Montalvo, Miller has high hopes for himself.

“Hopefully I will go to the Caribbean Championships in December.”

Here’s a look at the entire breakdown of ‘Champions Night’

  • Sparring demonstration between Junior Forbes Morgan and Sabien Barnes
  • Deandre Rowe defeated Caelan Chisholm via unanimous decision
  • Chambria Dalhouse defeated Neandra Forbes Morgan via split decision
  • Aaron Miller vs Eduardo Montalvo – abandoned in round three
  • Diego Rodriguez def Anthony Lawrence via referee stoppage in round three
  • Thase Watler defeated Deandre Rowe via split decision
Cayman Islands Boxing Association President Leyla Jackson emphasized the importance of ‘live competition’ with Champions Night as part of their association’s newfound commitment to grassroots training.
 
“None of the bouts were official or perfectly matched bouts, they were all exhibitions. The purpose was for AIBA’s James Beckles to assess the performance and standard of our boxers and give them some crucial confidence and practice in front of an audience prior to Caribbean Championships.”
