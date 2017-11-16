Boxing tops Government’s Sports Funding, over 1.7 million committed overall

With Government set to approve the 2018/2019 budget, let’s take a look at the funding Cayman’s sports associations, clubs and events will receive over the next two years:
Total Funding: $1,718,800
Sports Associations: $1,488,800
Sports Clubs: $136,000
Sports Events: $94, 000
National Sports Associations:
Boxing $194, 650
Athletics $180,350
Olympic Committee $168,250
Swimming $143,450
Basketball $143,450
Cricket $143, 450
Netball $143, 450
Rugby $100, 350
Sailing $75,050
Angling $60, 000
Volleyball $50,000
Sister islands $24,000
Special Olympics$ 20,000
Darts $12,350
Cycling $10,000
Equestrian $ 6,000
Squash -$14 000
Notable exclusions: Cayman Islands Football Association (third consecutive government budget with no funding)
Cayman Islands Golf Association, Tennis Federation of the Cayman Islands
Sports Clubs:
Academy SC $24,130
Bodden Town SC $24,130
Cayman Athletic SC $24, 130
Elite SC $24, 130
Future SC $24, 130
FC International SC $8550
Prison Welfare Fund Cricket Club $6800
Sports Events:
Kystar (Cayman Invitational, Athletics) $60,000
Flowers Sea Swim $20,000
Cayman Islands Marathon $14,000
