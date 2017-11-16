C3 Pure Fibre
Sports

Boxing tops Government’s Sports Funding, over 1.7 million committed overall

November 15, 2017
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

With Government set to approve the 2018/2019 budget, let’s take a look at the funding Cayman’s sports associations, clubs and events will receive over the next two years:

Total Funding: $1,718,800

Sports Associations: $1,488,800

Sports Clubs: $136,000

Sports Events: $94, 000

National Sports Associations:

Boxing $194, 650
Athletics $180,350
Olympic Committee $168,250
Swimming $143,450
Basketball $143,450
Cricket  $143, 450
Netball $143, 450
Rugby $100, 350
Sailing $75,050
Angling $60, 000
Volleyball $50,000
Sister islands $24,000
Special Olympics$ 20,000
Darts $12,350
Cycling $10,000
Equestrian $ 6,000
Squash -$14 000

Notable exclusions:  Cayman Islands Football Association (third consecutive government budget with no funding)

Cayman Islands Golf Association, Tennis Federation of the Cayman Islands

Sports Clubs:

Academy SC $24,130

Bodden Town SC $24,130

Cayman Athletic SC $24, 130

Elite SC $24, 130

Future SC $24, 130

FC International SC $8550

Prison Welfare Fund Cricket Club $6800

Sports Events:

Kystar (Cayman Invitational, Athletics) $60,000

Flowers Sea Swim $20,000

Cayman Islands Marathon $14,000

