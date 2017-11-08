BREAKING: 10th arrest in probe involving Immigration officials

Cayman’s Anti-Corruption Commission makes a 10th arrest in a nearly year-long investigation involving several Immigration Department officials.

A 39-year-old man from the Bodden Town area was arrested on suspicion of three corruption-related offences, according to an ACC statement issues late Tuesday (7 November). The offences include Bribery of a Public Officer, Fraud on the Government and Breach of Trust.

Past ACC statements relating to arrests in this investigation specifically noted when public officials were among those arrested and the arrested man has been identified as a public official.

At least four of those arrested in connection with this probe are public officials.

The ACC says all those arrested in this matter have been bailed.

The first arrest in this matter was made on 19 January. Subsequent arrests were made on 24 January, 27 January, 31 May and now this latest arrest.

Tune into Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m. for more.

