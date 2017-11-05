C3 Pure Fibre
Breaking news: One man dies, another taken to hospital in water-related incident in West Bay

November 4, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
One man is dead and another rushed to hospital after a water-related incident at Cemetery Beach.
According to a brief statement from the RCIPS this afternoon (4 November) the two adult males, both of whom police believe are tourists, were in the water at Cemetery Beach in West Bay when they started having difficulties.
Emergency services responded to the report and the men were subsequently taken to the  George Town Hospital.
One of the males was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police have not released any further details or the identities of the men involved. The RCIPS says a further statement will be issued. Check back later for more on this developing story.
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

