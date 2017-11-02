Budget 2018/19: Debate opens, Miller questions priorities, Cruise Berthing project

Debate on the national budget began in the Legislative Assembly today (01 November) with Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller taking centre stage.

The North Side MLA picked apart Government’s spending plan for the next two years saying it leaves much to be desired.

Members are debating the Governor’s final throne speech the Premier’s budget policy statement and Finance Minister Hon. Roy McTaggart’s maiden budget. But before the budget began House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush reminded members of their responsibilities, cautioned the media about coverage and at times during the debate showed he had a gavel and was not afraid to use it.

The Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller got the budget debate ball rolling in the LA Wednesday (01 November) making his thoughts clear on the Government of National Unity’s first offering.

“There is very little in this budget if you are a poor Caymanian or a sick Caymanian or an unemployed Caymanian or an underemployed Caymanian. In short, there is not much here for the average Caymanian,” Mr. Miller said.

He contends the 2018/2019 budget is good only for a select few and despite Government claims that education is a priority. Mr. Miller said the numbers say otherwise.

“Money in the budget allocated to the expansion of the port facility and cruise berthing facility would be better used to build a new primary school in Bodden Town, Savannah area and to complete John Gray in this budget cycle,” Mr. Miller said.

Mr. Miller questioned funding for the project in his contribution, prompting Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin to respond.

“This constant comparison of $300 million and ‘you not building the school,’ there is not the money for the construction the cargo port in the budget and we have made it plain it is not going to be financed by the Government anyhow,” Premier McLaughlin said.

Mr Miller also pointed to what he says was a glaring omission the Governor’s final throne speech, the Premier’s budget policy statement and the budget.

“There is not a single word, not a line, not a single paragraph in the three speeches nor is there any money allocated to this mortgage crisis and the fact that hundreds of Caymanians are losing their homes annually,” Mr. Miller said.

During his contribution, things got testy between MLA Kenneth Bryan and Alva Suckoo and House Speaker McKeeva Bush when they objected to cross-talk from the Premier.

“You all are being facetious,” Mr. Bush said.

MLA Suckoo responded,”I do not think we are being facetious.”

“Member sit down because I am not going to tolerate it. There was no such discussion where the member (Mr. Miller) was interrupted,’ Mr Bush said.

Debate is expected to continue over the next couple of days.

Mr. Bush, in his opening speech, took aim at the operations of the Public Accounts Committee, which is chaired by the Opposition Leader and he joined Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath last night (01 November) to respond.

