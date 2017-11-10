C3 Pure Fibre
News Politics

Bush and McLean wrangle over port project history

November 9, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Tensions between House Speaker McKeeva Bush and East End MLA Arden McLean reached a boiling point in Finance Committee last evening (8 November) in the LA as members considered port project allocations. The East End MLA seemed to touch a nerve as he recounted the history of the project and the 2011 cancellation of the GLF contract under Mr. Bush’s administration. The ensuing wrangle prompted Finance Minister Roy McTaggart’s intervention. The committee later moved on to vote on the $3 million appropriations for the project.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

