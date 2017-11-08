Calls for lifeguards along Cayman’s beaches

With Cayman recording its seventh water-related death over the weekend calls for creation of a lifeguard service here on widely used beaches is once again making the rounds.

Red Cross first aid and aquatics program training manager Peter Hughes says Cayman could make its waters safer by implementing lifeguards along the beaches.

“Given the choice, there are a lot of people who are less confident as swimmers that would prefer or feel more comfortable to be in an area where lifeguards are present,” said Mr. Hughes.

Mr. Hughes recommends creating designated lifeguard areas on the busy beaches such as seven mile public beach, which gives tourists options.

“They can go to a beach which doesn’t have lifeguards or they can choose to take their children and their family to a beach where lifeguards are present,” said Mr. Hughes.

He says in the past members of the public have gone out into the water to save those in distress and would like to see trained professionals do take that role.

“Of course, this is the real danger of just allowing other members of the public to assist because by assisting somebody who is drowning you may very well be putting yourself at risk,” said Mr. Hughes.

For lifeguards to be set up and stationed around Cayman’s beaches, Mr. Hughes said it needs backing from Government.

“These programs cannot be set up privately they have to have the support of the government and the local communities, that is where we need to start,” said Mr. Hughes.

The RCIPS confirms that seven people have died in Cayman’s waters this year, a number that Mr. Hughes doesn’t want to see it increase.

We reached out to Tourism Minister Hon. Moses Kirkconnell to comment on lifeguards on Cayman’s beaches, we have yet to hear back.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

