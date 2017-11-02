Cancer diagnosis on the rise

The Cayman Islands Cancer Society says financial aid requests have increased and so far they have shelled out over $200,000 on their patients.

Officials say their patient numbers continue to increase significantly; Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter has this report.

In 2011 when Jen Weber, the current operations manager of the Cayman Islands Cancer Society took her role, there were 11 people registered with the charity to receive aid for their treatment. That number has now increased by over 2000% in just over 6 years.

“Cancer society is helping over 300 financial aid patients, those are people who have come to us and said, I can’t afford to have cancer and I need financial help, I’ve been diagnosed, help me in some way,” said Operations manager for the Cayman Islands Cancer Society, Jen Weber.

Mrs. Weber says the numbers have been increasing due to people finding out they have been diagnosed with cancer by attending health awareness events.

“The cancer society has started a voucher program, what happens is that we offer those free tests to the community and sure enough if you look for something you’ll find it,” said Mrs. Weber.

These vouchers may be free for the public, but the cancer society has to raise funds for those who have come forward with cancer. This year, the charity has provided over $35,000 for men with prostate cancer, $17,000 for those diagnosed with colon cancer and over $100,000 to aid those with breast cancer. But there are still people who treat cancer on their own terms and have not registered with the charity.

“Cancer diagnosis is on the rise, we don’t know if that means there is more cancer or that it is just caught and if cancer is out there we want to catch it as soon as possible,” said Mrs. Weber.

Mrs. Weber says, to answer the question of if cancer is on the rise in the Cayman Islands, more people need to register with the cancer registrar.

“At the moment it’s really difficult to say, we don’t have as much data in the registry as we would like, we have seen a very nice increase in registration rates in the last few months, but presently we wouldn’t be able to say whether or not we are seeing an increase,” said Amanda Nicholson from the Cancer Registrar.

