Cayman Finance heads to London conference to dispel negative tax haven rumors

Cayman Finance CEO Jude Scott defends Cayman at the annual Offshore Alert Europe Conference in London.

Refuting negative assertions about the local financial services industry and our regulatory framework.

Speaking with Cayman 27 from London this afternoon (14 November,) Mr. Scott said he joined a panel discussing the recent illegal data hack at the Appleby and subsequent publishing of the Paradise Papers which show where the ultra rich invest their money offshore including here in Cayman.

“We’re not a tax haven, we also don’t facilitate tax evasion, don’t facilitate aggressive tax avoidance so we have a very sound jurisdiction and really my job is to make sure more people really understand how the jurisdiction operates,” said Mr. Scott.

Mr. Scott was also joined by James Oliver, BBC Panorama’s investigative journalist. BBC was one of the first media outlets to report on the Paradise Papers.

