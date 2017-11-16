C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Cayman gets positive feedback at Offshore Alert conference

November 15, 2017
Felicia Rankin
Cayman Finance CEO Jude Scott says he received positive reception from his speech in London at the Annual Offshore Alert Europe conference on Tuesday (14 November.)

He said he used the opportunity to dispel some rumors regarding Cayman’s Financial Services Industry.

Mr. Scott said he always values the opportunity to speak for Cayman.

“It was a really good crowd, they were very interested in the panel there were presentations from the ICIJ from the BBC and from the Guardian and I think they were also very interested in hearing my discussion points from Cayman’s perspective,” said Mr. Scott.

Mr. Scott said he realises in an environment like this some, but not all, will be receptive to others’ opinions.

 

Felicia Rankin

