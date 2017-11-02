Cayman Islands weather forecast: 1 November 2017

Wed 88°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 40% chance of morning showers and possible thunder. WINDS East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts. SEA STATE Moderate to rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet.Small craft should exercise caution over open water today.

Thu 88°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. WINDS Northeast at 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts. SEA STATE Moderate with wave of heights of 3 to 5 feet.

Fri 88°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells a 30% chance of showers WINDS Northeast at 10 to 15 knots. SEA STATE Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

Sat 88°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 40% chance of showers. WINDS Northeast at 10 to 15 knots. SEA STATE Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

Sun 88°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. WINDS East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots becoming 5 to 10 knots by evening. SEA STATE Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.