Weather

Cayman Islands weather forecast: 1 November 2017

November 1, 2017
Joe Avary
From the Cayman Islands National Weather Service:

 

Moderate northeasterly winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a high pressure system over the northeast US. Weather chart also show a surface trough over the southwestern Caribbean, which may contribute to a few showers over the Cayman area throughout today. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area which are drifting towards the west-southwest.
 
 
 
 

  • Wed

    Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 40% chance of morning showers and possible thunder.

    88°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 40% chance of morning showers and possible thunder.

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate to rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet.Small craft should exercise caution over open water today.

  • Thu

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    88°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    Northeast at 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave of heights of 3 to 5 feet.

  • Fri

    Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells a 30% chance of showers

    88°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells a 30% chance of showers

    WINDS

    Northeast at 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

  • Sat

    Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 40% chance of showers.

    88°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 40% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    Northeast at 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

  • Sun

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    88°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots becoming 5 to 10 knots by evening.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

 

About the author

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

