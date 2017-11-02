Cayman Islands weather forecast: 1 November 2017

From the Cayman Islands National Weather Service:
Moderate northeasterly winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a high pressure system over the northeast US. Weather chart also show a surface trough over the southwestern Caribbean, which may contribute to a few showers over the Cayman area throughout today. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area which are drifting towards the west-southwest.
